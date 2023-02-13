Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Monday, February 13, 2023

CNN: Ukrainian official disputes claim that Russia captured Krasna Hora

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 13, 2023 6:59 pm
A spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhii Cherevatyi, told CNN on Feb. 13 that Russian claims that the village of Krasna Hora had been captured are not true.

"There are ongoing battles there," Cherevatyi said. "We are keeping it under our control."

"We have the ability to supply weapons, food, equipment, medicines, and to evacuate the wounded from there," he added.

Cherevatyi's statement was a response to the Russian Defense Ministry's claim that Krasna Hora had been captured.

On Feb. 12, Russia's Wagner Group claimed that its mercenaries captured the village, which is located six kilometers north of Bakhmut. 

On Feb. 13, the Defense Ministry said, "the battle for Bakhmut continues."




We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

