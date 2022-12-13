Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Putin’s annual press conference likely canceled due to ‘prevalence of anti-war feeling in Russia’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 13, 2022 10:59 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Dec. 13 that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold his annual end-of-year conference for the first time in 10 years.

“Kremlin officials are almost certainly extremely sensitive about the possibility that any event attended by Putin could be hijacked by an unsanctioned discussion about” Russia’s full-scale war, the ministry said.

The ministry noted that Russian officials likely remain concerned about the “prevalence of anti-war feeling in Russia” despite the fact that Putin’s questions are “almost certainly usually vetted in advance.”

On Dec. 11, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin could find other ways to take to the media.

"Regarding the big press conference, yes, it won't happen before the New Year," he said, providing no reason for the cancellation.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.