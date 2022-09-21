UK Defense Ministry: 'No amount of threats, propaganda can hide that Ukraine is winning'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin's breaking of his own promises not to mobilize parts of his population is an admission that his invasion is failing, said U.K. Defense Minister Ben Wallace.

"(Putin) and his defense minister have sent tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill-equipped and badly led," Wallace said on Sept. 21, following Putin's pre-recorded video address, where he announced partial mobilization in Russia.

In his speech, Putin once again called Kyiv "fascist," said it was Ukraine that invaded Russia in 2014, and hinted that Moscow would annex Russian-occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts

But, according to Wallace, no amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that "Ukraine is winning this war."

"The international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah," Wallace said.