The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
National Resistance Center: Over 20,000 residents in Russian-occupied Horlivka killed due to forced enlistment

by Daria Bevziuk August 17, 2023 7:37 AM 1 min read
People arrive at recruiting office to register themselves after a declaration of mobilization in Donetsk Oblast under the control of Russian proxies on February 23, 2022. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian-installed administration in Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, claimed that more than 20,000 local residents were killed after being forcibly enlisted into the Russian army, the National Resistance Center reported on Aug. 16.

Representatives of the occupation regime shared this statistic in response to Moscow's call for a new wave of mobilization in Russian-controlled territories, explaining that they cannot contribute manpower due to heavy losses. According to the Center, occupation authorities fear that another round of mobilization will escalate social unrest in the town.

The Center reiterated that mobilizing residents from occupied territories constitutes "an international crime."

The report said that Russian authorities have been sending soldiers from the occupied regions to the front line without proper training, "because the Russians benefit from the death of Ukrainians regardless of the side they are fighting for."

The Center also reported that Moscow intends to increase the pace of mobilization in the occupied territories, in part to ease pressure on domestic mobilization efforts. Forced mobilization in the Russian Federation has proven to be deeply unpopular.

The Kremlin's ongoing practice of conducting the mobilization campaign along ethnic lines further sows social division and unrest.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
