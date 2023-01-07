Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Fighting continued at ‘routine level’ despite Russia’s supposed ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 7, 2023 10:11 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops continued the war in Ukraine at “a routine level” despite Moscow’s supposed ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas, with one of the fiercest fighting raging west of the occupied Kreminna in the eastern Luhansk Oblast, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Jan. 7.

Amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the largely occupied Luhansk Oblast, both sides are “high likely struggling to adjust artillery fire” around Kreminna since the fighting has raged on the “heavily forested terrain” for the past three weeks where visibility is compromised, according to the ministry.

“As is typical with operations in forests, combat has largely devolved to dismounted infantry fighting, often at short range,” the ministry said in a Twitter post.

This intelligence briefing of heavy fighting currently raging in eastern Ukraine comes amid Russia’s supposed 36-hour ceasefire from midday on Jan. 6, during which Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that fighting would temporarily halt to meet Orthodox Christmas.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry’s report, Russian commanders likely feel threatened by Ukraine’s counteroffensive around Kreminna since they see the contested town as “key for enabling any future advance to occupy the remainder of Donetsk Oblast.”

To the south of Kreminna, another heavy fighting raged around the largely destroyed city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. For months, Russia has massed its troops and equipment to capture the city.

Putin’s temporary ceasefire, which was swiftly labeled “hypocrisy” by Kyiv and the West when Moscow introduced it on Jan. 5, didn’t even last an hour.

Fierce fighting raged in Ukraine’s east and south while Russia’s attacks on residential areas continued to kill scores of civilians.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.