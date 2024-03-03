Skip to content
UK Defense Ministry: Average number of daily Russian losses reaches new high in February

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2024 4:24 PM 2 min read
The Ukrainian strike on a Russian military training ground in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast that reportedly killed around 60 Russian soldiers on Feb. 22, 2024. (Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The average number of estimated Russian casualties in February was approximately 983 per day, marking an all-time high since the start of the full-scale invasion, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its March 3 update.

The update appears to be citing the UK Defense Ministry's own estimation of Russian losses.

The increase in casualties "almost certainly" reflects Russia's "commitment to mass and attritional warfare," according to the ministry.

"Although costly in terms of human life, the resulting effect has increased the pressure on Ukraine's positions across the front line."

A graph presented by the U.K. Defense Ministry of average daily losses for the Russian military indicates that casualty numbers have only risen since the start of the full-scale invasion. The highest number of average daily losses in 2022 was 559 in November.

The number steadily rose in 2023, with the highest number of average daily losses being 967 in December. The Russian offensive on Avdiivka began in October 2023, which is likely the cause for increased casualty numbers at the end of 2023.

The U.K. Defense Ministry estimated that over 355,000 Russian servicemembers have been killed or wounded since the start of the full-scale invasion. Ukrainian government publicly estimates it at 416,800.

The Russian government has not released any data on the losses of its servicemembers. Estimates differ depending on the source.

According to the March 3 update from the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russian casualty numbers stand at around 416,800.

Independent Russian media have attempted to investigate Russian casualties further. In late February, Meduza and Mediazona reported that two years of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine had resulted in the deaths of an estimated 83,000 Russian soldiers.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:34 PM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet.

The destruction of the jet is the latest in a recent uptick of downed Russian planes. This list includes 12 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 aircraft was downed a month prior.
