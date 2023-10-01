Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Biden: 'We can't allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted'

by Olena Goncharova October 1, 2023 6:50 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City on Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a law averting a government shutdown that was set for midnight, according to the White House. The law will keep the government open for the next 47 days.

Biden said that although the bill does not include financial assistance for Ukraine, he expects Speaker Kevin McCarthy "will keep his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment."

"We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted," Biden concluded in a statement.

Since January 2021, the U.S. has invested more than $44.5 billion in security assistance to  to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This includes more than $43.9 billion since Russia’s launched its full-scale invasion against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Following a passage of a bill to avoid a government shutdown, top U.S. Senate leaders issued a rare bipartisan statement affirming their commitment to Ukraine.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and representatives of the appropriations committees said they expect the Senate will work "to ensure the U.S. government continues to provide critical and sustained security and economic support for Ukraine."

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
