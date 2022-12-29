Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Ambassador to Ukraine: ‘Russia doesn't want peace. Russia wants subjugation of Ukraine’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 29, 2022 1:41 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said that “Russia does not want peace with Ukraine” as it launched yet another mass strike against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Dec. 29.

“Russia does not want peace with Ukraine. Russia wants the subjugation of Ukraine,” Simmons said in a Twitter post.

Simmons’s statement came a few hours after Russia unleashed its eighth mass bombardment targeting Kyiv and other large cities. Of the 69 missiles Russia had fired at Ukraine, the Air Force shot down 54, according to Chief Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier that three people were wounded due to the attack in Kyiv, including a 14-year-old girl. All victims were hospitalized, he added.

As a result of the morning’s mass strike, “some damage” was inflicted on Ukraine’s power generation facilities and energy grid, according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Emergency power outages were rolled in the southern Odesa Oblast and the central Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, energy giant DTEK said. About 40% of Kyiv residents and 90% of Lviv residents in western Ukraine were cut off from electricity as of the morning, city mayors said.

Update: Ukraine downs 54 out of 69 missiles amid Russia’s 8th mass attack
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.