Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UEFA leaves Russian football team out of Nations League for 2024/2025 season

by Nate Ostiller December 2, 2023 6:18 PM 2 min read
A Ukraine 'Football stands together' flag is seen prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Fulham FC at Emirates Stadium on Aug. 26, 2023 in London, England. (Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) did not include the Russian national football team in its schedule for the Nations League draw matches, meaning that the team will automatically not qualify for participation in the 2024/2025 season, UEFA announced on Dec. 2.

The national team of Belarus was included in the schedule, although there was a stipulation that it would not play in any matches against the Ukrainian national team.

The Nations League consists of 54 participating teams and is part of the qualification process for the 2026 World Cup.

UEFA, along with FIFA, football's international governing body, suspended Russia from all competitions immediately following the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The following year, UEFA said in September that it would ease restrictions and enable Russian U17 teams – comprised of players younger than 18 – to take part in European games.

The decision was widely condemned, and a number of countries, including Ukraine, said that they would boycott any games involving Russia.

After 12 teams out of a total of 55 said they would not participate in any games with Russia, UEFA reversed its decision, ostensibly because it became too technically difficult to schedule the matches.

Ukraine’s sports minister: As Russia kills our athletes, it’s not the time to allow Russians back to international sports
Editor’s Note: This interview was recorded before the International Olympics Committee’s announcement on allowing some Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in Olympic qualification tournaments. Following the executive board meeting on March 28, the International Olympics Committee (IOC) rec…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiya Gordiychuk
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:47 AM

NYT: Ukrainians tired of 'state propaganda'.

Once described as a "weapon" by President Volodymyr Zelensky, many Ukrainians after nearly two years of war are tired of the government-run Telemarathon broadcasted 24/7, the New York Times reported on Jan. 3.
12:40 AM

Russia's tech imports from China soar 10x.

Deliveries of China-manufactured advanced machinery such as microchips are up tenfold since the beginning of 2022, showcasing a booming bilateral trade relationship that has largely circumvented Western sanctions, the FT reported on Jan. 3.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.