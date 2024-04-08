UK, French foreign ministers urge to boost aid for Ukraine, saying 'we all lose' otherwise

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne called on allies to increase support for Ukraine in The Telegraph's article published on April 7.

Ukraine faces an ongoing ammunition shortage, with the country being in dire need of shells and missiles. Several European countries joined a Czech-led initiative to procure 800,000 sorely needed artillery shells for Ukraine.

Amid intensified Russian attacks against the energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for more weapons, saying Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defense systems to protect the country.

Cameron and Sejourne said that the costs of failing to support Kyiv now would be "far greater than the costs of repelling (Russia's President Vladimir) Putin."

"We are both absolutely clear — Ukraine must win this war. If Ukraine loses, we all lose," the officials wrote. They said that "we can rally others to join us in overcoming" and that the allies "must do even more to ensure we defeat Russia."

Cameron is expected to visit the U.S. later this week to urge U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and other lawmakers to approve a package of military aid to Ukraine.

Delays in U.S. assistance of roughly $60 billion have already had a direct impact on the battlefield, contributing to the loss of the key front-line city of Avdiivka.

Top Republican officials reportedly said that a vote on the aid for Ukraine in Congress might be still weeks away despite Johnson's assertion on April 1 that it would be held "right after Easter."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 7 that "Ukraine will lose the war" if the U.S. Congress fails to approve military aid to Kyiv.

In March, Zelensky said in late March that the situation on the battlefield has been stabilized, but he did not rule out that a major Russian offensive may come at the end of May or in June.