On Sept. 3, one of the servicemen allowed a child to pick up an anti-tank rocket launcher and pull the trigger, the State Investigation Bureau said. As a result, at least nine people, including six children, were injured. The serviceman who allowed the child to pull the trigger and his commander, who ordered him to bring weapons to the exhibition for demonstration, were both charged. They face up to 10 years of imprisonment.