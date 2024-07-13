Skip to content
News Feed, Drones, Shahed drones, Belarus, Russia, War
Russian kamikaze drone flies deep inside Belarus, whereabouts unknown

by Chris York July 13, 2024 5:24 PM
An Iranian-made Shahed 131/136 kamikaze drone, a model often used by Russian forces in airstrikes against Ukraine. (Ukraine's Southern Operational Command/Telegram)
A Russian Shahed kamikaze drone targeting Ukraine overnight on July 13 appears to have veered off course and flew more than 350 kilometers over Belarusian airspace, according to reports.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleschuk, said five drones were deployed in the attack, four of which were shot down while the fifth "left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of the Gomel region of Belarus," he said in a post on Telegram.

The Belarusian Hajun monitoring group later reported it had flown 250 kilometers "over Gomel and Zhlobyn, entered the Mogilev region, and then the Minsk region."

It also said a Belarusian Mi-24 helicopter and Su-30 fighter jet were scrambled to intercept the drone before it "presumably flew to Vitebsk."

"What happened to the Shahed after is currently unknown," it added in a post on social media.

The group said this was the second such incident in two days.

Elsewhere on July 13, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast, causing a fire overnight, Governor Vasily Golubev claimed.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian air defense shot down two drones over Rostov Oblast, one over Belgorod Oblast, and one over Kursk Oblast.

Golubev claimed that a large fire broke out at the oil depot in the Tsimlyansky district in the east of Rostov Oblast. A fire-fighting train was involved in efforts to extinguish a fire, he added. No casualties were reported.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the reports.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't verify the claims.

Author: Chris York
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.