Two injured in Russia's June 8 drone attack on ambulance in Kherson Oblast

A Russian drone dropped an explosive on an ambulance in Kherson Oblast on June 8, injuring two people, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

"The driver suffered blast injuries," Prokudin said. "Today, a medical assistant from the team also sought help at the hospital. She was diagnosed with a concussion."

The aftermath of Russian June 8 attack on ambulance in Kherson Oblast. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)

Since Ukraine liberated Kherson and its surrounding areas on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russian troops have continued to regularly attack the territory.

Areas near the river, such as Bilozerka, remain especially vulnerable, as Russian troops are only about 10 kilometers away, leaving the village in the range of most Russian artillery and drones.

On June 8, Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured two more.