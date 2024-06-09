Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Kherson Oblast, Russian attack, News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Drone attack, Medics
Two injured in Russia's June 8 drone attack on ambulance in Kherson Oblast

by Daria Shulzhenko June 9, 2024 4:33 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A Russian drone dropped an explosive on an ambulance in Kherson Oblast on June 8, injuring two people, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

"The driver suffered blast injuries," Prokudin said. "Today, a medical assistant from the team also sought help at the hospital. She was diagnosed with a concussion."

The aftermath of Russian June 8 attack on ambulance in Kherson Oblast. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)

Since Ukraine liberated Kherson and its surrounding areas on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russian troops have continued to regularly attack the territory.

Areas near the river, such as Bilozerka, remain especially vulnerable, as Russian troops are only about 10 kilometers away, leaving the village in the range of most Russian artillery and drones.  

On June 8, Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured two more.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
3:55 AM

Biden warns that Putin is 'not going to stop at Ukraine.'

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his strong support for Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on June 8: "The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not — I say it again — walk away."
2:48 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 8. No casualties were reported.
