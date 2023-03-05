Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
TVN 24: Ambulances intended for Ukraine set on fire in Poland

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two ambulances that were supposed to be sent to Ukraine were set on fire in Radłów on March 3 at around 10 p.m., as reported by Polish media TVN 24. Police officers say that the evidence points at arson. A 35-year-old suspect has been arrested and is yet to be questioned.

Both ambulances were supposed to depart to Ukraine on March 4 within a humanitarian convoy organized by the Moc Przyszłości Foundation. Ten vehicles were to be sent to Ukraine – six ambulances and two pickup trucks.

After the fire, the convoy was depleted to four ambulances and two pickup trucks. The second part of the transport – two trucks with medical equipment – remained undamaged and were successfully sent to Ukraine.

The damaged ambulance was to be sent to a Kharkiv hospital.

“The hospital director cried when I said the ambulance was on fire,” commented president of the foundation Diana Dembicka-Mączka, as quoted by TVN24.

Now, the foundation is raising money for a new ambulance for the Kharkiv hospital. The description on the fundraising call says that “we cannot remain indifferent to the needs of the hospital that was waiting for this ambulance.”

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Poland has been a significant supplier of humanitarian aid and ammunition.

On Feb 21. Poland's Foreign Affairs Ministry said that Poland will supply Ukraine with 14 Leopard tanks in the “next two weeks” after Ukrainian troops complete their training.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.