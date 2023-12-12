Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Tusk: Poland will 'demand full mobilization' of West to help Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 12, 2023 2:34 PM 1 min read
Donald Tusk, the leader of the Polish Civic Platform party, addresses supporters at the party's headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, on Oct. 15, 2023, after the presentation of the first exit poll results of the country's parliamentary elections. (Janek Skarzynski/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Newly elected Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Dec. 12 that Poland will “loudly and decisively demand the full mobilization of the free world, the Western world, to help Ukraine in this war.”

Tusk was elected as Poland's prime minister following a vote in the country's parliament, the Sejm, on Dec. 11.

The vote came after Mateusz Morawiecki, who was prime minister since 2017 as a member of the then ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, lost a vote of confidence earlier on Dec. 11, ending political wrangling in Poland's government that has followed the Oct. 15 parliamentary election.

Poland has been roundly supportive of Ukraine across the political spectrum, including from PiS, though tensions have risen in recent months following diplomatic spats relating to trade issues.

Tusk's election signaled an end to eight years of PiS rule, in which Poland has been criticized for drifting towards an illiberal democracy and increasingly saw tensions rise with the EU.

Tusk has promised to reverse this trend, seeking to end Poland's isolation in the EU while reaffirming the country's commitment to Ukraine.

Anger and disappointment in endless lines of Ukrainian trucks at Polish border
As Polish haulers’ blockade of border checkpoints with Ukraine stretches into its second month, thousands of Ukrainian truckers remain stranded in huge lines waiting to cross into their homeland. They say they’re losing patience. Though the estimated waiting time has somewhat dropped since the star…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.