Tusk: No tolerance for 'anti-Ukrainian' sentiment in Polish government

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 13, 2024 6:50 PM 2 min read
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks during a press conference after a government meeting in Warsaw, Poland, on Jan. 3, 2024. (Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There will be no place for any positions built on "anti-Ukrainian sentiment" in the Polish government, as was the case with the previous ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in an interview with TVN24 on Jan. 12.

During the leadup to the Polish elections in October, tensions between Poland and Ukraine increased, with some accusing PiS of fomenting anti-Ukrainian rhetoric as an electoral strategy. Tusk regularly reiterated his support for Ukraine during the campaign, a position he has maintained since becoming prime minister.

"There can be no doubts about the war and our commitment, and that of the entire Western world, to Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia. Every Polish patriot must absolutely recognize these reasons," said Tusk.

The "situation in Ukraine and on the front is absolutely the number one issue for Polish security," he added.

Tusk said he planned to visit Kyiv in the coming days and would try to resolve the border protest and blockade organized by Polish truckers.

He pledged to work with the Ukrainian side to bring the crisis to an end.

Polish truckers have been blocking three crossings with Ukraine since November 2023 in protest of the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian truckers, causing massive lines on the border and negatively impacting Ukraine's economy.

Inside occupied Ukraine’s most effective resistance movements
Acts of resistance come in many shapes and sizes. From a colored ribbon tied to a tree or a flag raised over a remote mountain face, to a quick tip-off on an encrypted app that sets off a chain of events culminating in the destruction of a warship, everything counts.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
