Polish PM Donald Tusk arrives in Kyiv

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv, the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland announced on X on Jan. 22.

Tusk was elected as Poland's prime minister following a vote in the country's parliament on Dec. 11, ending months of political wrangling that has followed the Oct. 15 Polish parliamentary election.

Poland will "loudly and decisively demand the full mobilization of the free world, the Western world, to help Ukraine in this war," Tusk said on Dec. 12.

Tusk will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal and President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Chancellery said.

Tusk's visit follows that of Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who came to Kyiv on Dec. 22 on his first official trip abroad in his new position.