Polish foreign minister arrives for first official visit in Kyiv

Newly appointed Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski arrived in Kyiv on Dec. 22 on his first official trip abroad in his new position.

Sikorski, who has previously served as Poland's foreign minister, was reappointed to the position by newly elected Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in December.

The Polish media outlet RMF24 reported that Sikorski will likely speak to Ukrainian lawmakers about Ukraine's European Union accession.

Due to security reasons, it is unknown whether he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sikorski is the first EU foreign minister to visit Ukraine since the bloc officially opened EU accession talks on Dec. 14.