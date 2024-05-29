Skip to content
News Feed, Turkey, Energy, Energy infrastructure, Russian attacks
Turkey to assist in rebuilding Ukraine's power grid

by Sonya Bandouil May 30, 2024 1:27 AM 1 min read
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media as President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky listens on during a joint press conference on March 08, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A meeting between Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Levent Bilgen was held to address the consequences of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy systems.

The parties discussed cooperation between the countries in repairing damages caused by the attacks, especially in the Kharkiv and Odesa regions.

They focused on increasing the flexibility of Ukraine's power system and enhancing electricity generation capacity, including developing distributed and mobile generation capabilities.

"For us, this is a matter of survival in the coming winter," Halushchenko said.

Turkish companies expressed readiness to participate in these projects, with particular emphasis on installing mobile power plants.

Previously, Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of Ukraine's parliament, visited Turkey on an official visit from May 13 to 15.

The talks addressed the implementation of President Zelensky's peace formula and the reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, with a focus on engaging Turkey in the rebuilding process.

Russian strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure have cost the state over $1 billion in damage, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on May 5 on national television.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
