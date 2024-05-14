Skip to content
News Feed, Turkey, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Verkhovna Rada
Chairman of Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk on official state visit to Turkey

by Sonya Bandouil May 14, 2024
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media as President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky listens on during a joint press conference on March 08, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of Ukraine's parliament, is in Turkey on an official visit from May 13 to 15.

His agenda will involve numerous bilateral discussions and negotiations in Ankara, including with Numan Kurtulmus, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

The talks will address the implementation of President Zelensky's peace formula and the reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, with a focus on engaging Turkey in the rebuilding process.

"The purpose of the visit is to deepen strategic cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey, expand inter–parliamentary cooperation, as well as overcome the negative consequences of Russian aggression, which threatens stability and development in the Black Sea region," the press service of the office of the Ukrainian Parliament said.

Previously, President Zelensky met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in March 2024. The leaders discussed relations between the two countries, possible outcomes of the war, and the potential restoration of the Black Sea grain deal.

Kuleba visits Serbia for first time since beginning of full-scale war
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, and his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Sonya Bandouil
1:27 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eleven border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 13, firing 36 times and causing at least 166 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
