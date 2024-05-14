Chairman of Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk on official state visit to Turkey

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of Ukraine's parliament, is in Turkey on an official visit from May 13 to 15.

His agenda will involve numerous bilateral discussions and negotiations in Ankara, including with Numan Kurtulmus, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

The talks will address the implementation of President Zelensky's peace formula and the reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, with a focus on engaging Turkey in the rebuilding process.

"The purpose of the visit is to deepen strategic cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey, expand inter–parliamentary cooperation, as well as overcome the negative consequences of Russian aggression, which threatens stability and development in the Black Sea region," the press service of the office of the Ukrainian Parliament said.

Previously, President Zelensky met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in March 2024. The leaders discussed relations between the two countries, possible outcomes of the war, and the potential restoration of the Black Sea grain deal.