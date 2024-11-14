Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Russia, United Nations, Donald Trump, Diplomacy
Edit post

Trump's victory offers chance for renewed dialogue with US, Russia's UN envoy says

by Boldizsar Gyori November 14, 2024 2:03 PM 2 min read
Russian ambassador Gennady Gatilov gave a speech during an urgent debate on the Ukraine conflict at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on March 3, 2022. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. election will do "little to alter" Washington's policy toward Moscow but might open up a chance for a dialogue, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Nov. 14, Reuters reported.

Trump's imminent return to the White House has prompted anxiety in Ukraine and European allies over the president-elect's amiable views on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The only shift (that) might be possible is (a) dialogue between our countries, something that has been lacking during the last several years," Ambassador Gennady Gatilov said, according to Reuters.

At the same time, Gatilov does not expect any tectonic shift in future relations between the U.S. and Russia.

"Regardless of domestic political shifts, (Washington) consistently pursues a sense of containing Moscow...the change of administration does little to alter it," the ambassador added.

In the past, Trump has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "genius" and someone who "respects" him.

Trump also claimed on Oct. 14 that he "(got) along very well with Putin" during his first presidential term in 2017-2021. He implied that the Russian leader told him about his ambitions to control Ukraine.

"It (Ukraine) was the apple of his eye; he used to talk about it. But I said, 'You're not going in,' and he wasn't going in," Trump said at a campaign event.

In a phone call shortly after his electoral victory, Trump allegedly warned Putin not to escalate the war, but the Kremlin later flat-out denied that the call took place.

U.S.-Russia relations sank over Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, rendering Putin a persona non grata in much of the Western countries.

Opinion: Trump could actually be good for Europe
Before the U.S. presidential election, it seemed like no one but Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters believed he could win. After all, the man is a convicted felon, a putschist-provocateur, an agent of chaos, and a walking scandal who has been disowned by almost all his former advisors, some
The Kyiv IndependentSławomir Sierakowski
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:00 AM

I can't imagine Trump abandoning Ukraine, Polish president says.

"President Donald Trump — I cannot imagine that he would allow Russia to destroy Ukraine, a Ukraine in which the United States, in which the American taxpayer, for whose money President Donald Trump will soon be held accountable when he takes office, has invested such huge amounts,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said.
5:04 AM

Senate Republicans pick John Thune as new majority leader.

In previous statements, Thune has expressed support for Ukraine, including backing continued U.S. aid to Kyiv amid a Republican-led congressional obstruction campaign. Recently, he has promised to cooperate with President-elect Donald Trump.
12:36 AM  (Updated: )

Trump nominates loyal backer Matt Gaetz as attorney general.

President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Republican Representative Matt Gaetz from Florida as the next U.S. attorney general. Gaetz's selection will need further confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.