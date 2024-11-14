Trump's victory offers chance for renewed dialogue with US, Russia's UN envoy says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. election will do "little to alter" Washington's policy toward Moscow but might open up a chance for a dialogue, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Nov. 14, Reuters reported.

Trump's imminent return to the White House has prompted anxiety in Ukraine and European allies over the president-elect's amiable views on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The only shift (that) might be possible is (a) dialogue between our countries, something that has been lacking during the last several years," Ambassador Gennady Gatilov said, according to Reuters.

At the same time, Gatilov does not expect any tectonic shift in future relations between the U.S. and Russia.

"Regardless of domestic political shifts, (Washington) consistently pursues a sense of containing Moscow...the change of administration does little to alter it," the ambassador added.

In the past, Trump has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "genius" and someone who "respects" him.

Trump also claimed on Oct. 14 that he "(got) along very well with Putin" during his first presidential term in 2017-2021. He implied that the Russian leader told him about his ambitions to control Ukraine.

"It (Ukraine) was the apple of his eye; he used to talk about it. But I said, 'You're not going in,' and he wasn't going in," Trump said at a campaign event.

In a phone call shortly after his electoral victory, Trump allegedly warned Putin not to escalate the war, but the Kremlin later flat-out denied that the call took place.

U.S.-Russia relations sank over Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, rendering Putin a persona non grata in much of the Western countries.