News Feed, Donald Trump, United States, US Election
Trump wins Wisconsin, cementing his election victory

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 6, 2024 1:18 PM 2 min read
Donald Trump walks off stage after speaking during a campaign rally at Lancaster Airport on Nov. 3, 2024 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) #voteupdate
This audio is created with AI assistance

Donald Trump is projected to win the swing state of Wisconsin, putting him safely across the benchmark needed for victory with 277 electoral votes.

Trump has claimed victory over Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris earlier on Nov. 6, promising a "golden age of America" and a "stop (to) the wars." World leaders, including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, have congratulated Trump's reelection.

In U.S. presidential elections, a candidate does not have to win a majority of the popular vote but at least 270 electoral votes, which are allocated per state based on population. The candidate who comes first in a given state typically receives all the electoral votes in that state.

While Democrats have won Wisconsin in the majority of recent presidential elections, the state went for Trump in the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton. In 2020, U.S. President Joe Biden won Wisconsin in a close race.

The U.S. election comes at a pivotal time for Ukraine, as Russia continues its grinding advance in the east while intensifying aerial strikes against densely populated cities.

Harris supporters ran ads in Wisconsin highlighting the vice president's commitment to Ukraine in a bid for the state’s Eastern European votes. The Polish community in Wisconsin represents about 8% of the population.

Harris has promised to continue the Biden administration's support for Ukraine's defense, while Trump has boasted about ending the war immediately and refused to say he wants a Ukrainian victory.

Trump has also spoken warmly of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who have formed a military alliance and whose troops are reportedly fighting side-by-side in Ukraine.

‘I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says, as he claims victory
“They said ‘he will start a war.’ I’m not going to start a war, I’m going to stop the wars,” said Donald Trump during a speech in which he claimed victory in the 2024 presidential elections.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

10:15 AM

Zelensky congratulates Trump on US election victory.

"I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.
9:08 AM

Trump wins battleground state Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania, a pivotal swing state with a large Ukrainian population, has played a key role in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The candidates have campaigned aggressively in the state, with both Trump and Harris holding dueling rallies there the night before election day.
6:56 AM

Trump wins key US state of North Carolina.

With 90% of votes tallied, Trump led Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris 50.8% to 48%. The projection marks the first call of a major swing state in the U.S. presidential election.
2:57 AM

Sweden unveils new aid package for Ukraine worth over $9 million.

Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new aid package valued at nine million euros ($9.8 million), which includes two vessels designed to enhance maritime security. The country will also supply 40,000 protective masks and respirators to Ukraine's Emergency Service personnel.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.