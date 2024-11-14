Trump team plans to fire Pentagon officers, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Members of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team are drawing up a list of potential military officers to fire at the Pentagon, Reuters reported on Nov. 13, citing unnamed sources familiar with the transition.

Trump takes office on Jan. 25, 2025, and has begun selecting nominees to top positions in his cabinet from among his loyal supporters.

The list of those to dismiss may include the Joint Chiefs of Staff, sources told Reuters, but the plans for the firings are still in the early stages of development.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff comprise the highest-ranking officers in the U.S. military, including the heads of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard, and Space Force.

One source told Reuters that the Trump administration would look to get rid of any military officer connected to Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Trump and U.S. President Joe Biden.

"Every single person that was elevated and appointed by Milley will be gone," the source said.

Milley reportedly described Trump as "fascist to the core," according to the book "War" by journalist Bob Woodward, published in October.

"There's a very detailed list of everybody that was affiliated with Milley. And they will all be gone," the source said.

Mass firings at the Pentagon and dismissal of the Joint Chiefs are unprecedented moves in a U.S. presidential transition. Reports of the potential firings come one day after Trump named Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his pick for U.S. Defense Secretary, stirring alarm among defense officials.