We asked Americans about Trump’s Ukraine policy. Here’s what they said

The Kyiv Independent invited its American readers to share their thoughts on U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy on Ukraine and Russia on Feb. 24, the third-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

In less than a day, we received over 400 emails, expressing views that ranged from cautious skepticism about the U.S. approach to Ukraine to outright condemnation of Trump’s statements on the issue.

After carefully reviewing the responses, we are publishing a selection that reflects both the thematic and geographical diversity of the feedback.

"I am extremely disappointed with the Trump administration’s handling of the negotiations. How can they negotiate without Ukraine at the table? Why did they publicly give away any negotiation positions? This is nuts! The Trump administration's position that Russia was provoked to attack Ukraine is preposterous—making Russia the victim is preposterous. Calling Zelensky a dictator and not Putin is insane."

— Tom Livingston (Spokane, Washington)

"Regarding Team Trump's approach to Ukraine and Russia, I am feeling most of the same emotions as the rest of your American readership: disgust, shame, anger, worry. The Ukrainian people have had to deal with unimaginable tragedy and yet continue to fight relentlessly every day. Thank God for their strength. I only wish they didn't have to continue being this strong."

— Josh Onkala (Dearborn, Michigan)

"For America to engineer the conquering of this century’s best ally and to punish it by plundering its mineral wealth — which is a greater share of GDP than the reparations demanded of Germany at Versailles — is shooting itself in the foot and wasting the lives of good Ukrainians."

— Eli Crowley (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

"While the idea of peace talks overall is a good one, any discussion of peace that involves Ukraine having to give up something should involve Ukraine. With Trump's increasing comments revealing his pro-Russian sentiment, I feel so ashamed to have him as my president for the next four years. Every comment diminishes the idea I had back in November that I could just ride the next four years out completely fine like 2016 to 2020. Instead, we are going into a world where the president of the 'land of the free' is bending over backward for autocracy. This is the most shameful act of a president in my lifetime."

— Brian Mai (California)

"Americans have always been proud to be the beacon of democracy, and we have always been eager to promote freedom. It looks like those days are gone. I am embarrassed by our 'leader,' but as a Christian, I believe God is in control and pray for your country for a fast end to this terrible war."

— Jeff Borger (Ocala, Florida)

"Although congressional Republicans have largely edged on the side of cautious compliance with the administration, some are now choosing to speak strongly in favor of Ukraine despite the risks. It was refreshing to see Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.) rearticulate Putin’s 'threat to democracy' and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick’s (Pa.-1) commitment to do 'whatever it takes' to bring the war to a just and sustainable end, just to name a few. Although weakened, I am guardedly hopeful that bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress remains and that Congress can become a voice of reason and a partner for lasting peace in Ukraine."

— Cody Fritz (Washington, D.C.)

"If we demand that Ukraine hand over its mineral resources in exchange for support, we will signal to our allies that they need not think of us as anything more than short-term partners. This is especially true given that Trump is demanding payment not for future help, but for aid that was already given. If he succeeds, no nation will trust any prior agreement with the United States, and without these agreements, we will be substantially weaker."

— David Papiasvili (Brooklyn, New York)

"Any 'deal' that Trump makes with Putin will surely benefit the aggressor."

— Andrew Kelly (Abilene, Texas)

"While I want the war to end, I believe Trump is the one who has been 'played,' as evidenced by the Kremlin’s talking points now coming out of Trump’s own mouth. It appears the Trump administration’s plan to negotiate peace is to give Putin everything he wants, blame Ukraine for standing up to Russia, and extort precious resources from Ukraine without providing any security guarantees."

— Chris Twiggs (Fernandina Beach, Florida)

"Any deal between Ukraine and Russia must be very fair to Ukraine, as they were invaded and suffered greatly. What about Russian compensation to Ukraine? What about the return of all Ukrainian children taken to Russia? The deal is about more than money and minerals."

— James Casey, Esq., CPP (San Antonio, Texas)



"The moment I respected President Trump the most was when he responded against Bashar al-Assad during his first presidency. That strength is needed against Putin. A victory for Ukraine is a victory for all of the free world and free peoples everywhere. I am proud to be Ukrainian. I am proud that Ukraine inspires people around the world to stand up to tyranny."

— David Goncharuk (Dalton, Georgia)

"Maybe it is because Americans have not had a war on our land and we have become too comfortable. Maybe we have forgotten the value of freedom, and quite possibly, we have no idea what the definition of freedom is altogether. We definitely do not believe just how fast we could lose it. Too many believe conspiracies that Ukraine provoked Russia to have no choice but to invade, and I fear the misinformation has infected both the populace and our government."

— Tara Laraway (New York City, New York)



"Trump is an absolute disgrace to Americans. The example of how he handled the Gaza situation in an effort to grab land from a vulnerable group of people indicates his motive for peace talks for Ukraine — he only wants access to rare minerals. It also showcases his efforts to try and obtain Greenland. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Most intelligent and kindhearted Americans feel the same sentiments."

— Amanda Killanbury (Midwest)



"Trump wants to get credit for bringing the war to an end. But the peace needs to be a righteous peace, not a surrender. I think Trump should use U.S. troops to go in and get some rare earth minerals and open the way to free Donetsk and Luhansk."

— Michaela Hochmuth (Bowie, Maryland)



"The honorable course that I wish the administration would follow would be to sit down with Zelensky to determine the support level necessary to win this war decisively and then take the required political and military steps to achieve that level of support as soon as possible. Stop discussing support for Ukraine as a political issue and recognize it as a necessity for the safety and security of all countries and peoples. This vacillating support looks like weakness and cowardice and signals the beginning of a new age of expanding imperial powers."

— Todd Buchkovich (Tennessee)

"Trump has the guts and ability to put Putin in his place but chooses not to. The Russians are hurting—economy, supplies, manpower, etc. — and now is the time to work toward a better ending for Ukraine. Apply more sanctions wherever needed, supply more and better arms, and provide any other help toward that end. Europe should take a stronger stand than it has in the past, with more money allocated for defense and to help Ukraine—along with the U.S. Ukraine can win with the proper help, not the trickled help of the past."

— Bob Olaf (Danville, Pennsylvania)

"It’s frustrating to watch such an ill-informed person play with the lives of millions while remaining completely unaffected himself. Trump treats geopolitics like a reality TV show where everything is just a deal to be made, and the consequences for actual people don’t matter. Ukrainians don’t get to wake up from this. This isn’t some game. It’s life or death, and it’s sickening that so many people in power are acting like it’s anything less."

— Michelle Tansey (Yorkville, Illinois)

I think Trump's push to end the war could actually benefit Europe, though at the expense of Ukraine. For Ukrainians, it is even possible that their government might transition from a democracy to a fragile, decentralized system, potentially giving rise to warlord alliances reminiscent of Afghanistan. While this may seem unjust, it is worth noting that the people of Afghanistan faced similar hardships. Life, unfortunately, is often unfair.

— George Gee (California)

"If a peace deal is so easy to achieve, and if Trump is so eager to stop bloodshed, why didn't he hammer out a peace deal during his first term when there was a hot war in the Donbas?"

— Catherine Siegel (New York City, New York)

"Negotiating without Ukraine at the table disrespects the struggle of a nation fighting against oppression and territorial aggression. It sends a troubling message that the sacrifices of the Ukrainian people are secondary to political maneuvering. This approach not only compromises their sovereignty but also undermines the values we claim to uphold as a nation — principles of democracy, self-determination, and respect for human rights."

— Jane Rea (Pennsylvania)

"I live in the San Francisco Bay Area with two children attending university. My daughter is horrified at Trump's actions. My son and ex-husband find Trump's 'hard power' appealing. I have to be careful what I say to my son to not drive him away. I refuse to discuss politics. He enjoys watching World War II movies and recently visited Normandy with his grandfather (my dad, who is British). I do not understand how he cannot see the tragedy of not supporting Ukraine. Imagine if the USA did not fight with the Allies against Hitler unless Europe gave up its coal!"

— Linda Hall (California (California)

"Ukraine’s fight is about more than territorial sovereignty — it is a battle for democracy, self-determination, and the principles of international law. Any approach that suggests 'peace' through concessions to Russia is deeply flawed. Russia has repeatedly shown that it does not honor agreements and that any pause in aggression is merely a chance to regroup and strike again. True peace cannot come at the cost of Ukrainian land, people, or future."

— Kristy Black (Utah)

"I am a former U.S. Marine and a retired law enforcement officer. I have been volunteering in Ukraine since the war began. I am disgusted and livid about the actions of our so-called 'president.' It is clear that he has allied himself with dictators and is implementing a transactional foreign policy based not on values or morals, but on profit, greed, and misplaced nationalism. I wore my country's uniform for almost 30 years. Now, I am embarrassed to be an American."

— Mark Cary (Tennessee)

"There are so many Americans who support Ukraine in the United States, please don't take our president's horrific actions and rhetoric to think that our entire nation feels this way. The propaganda and disinformation in the United States have been extensive, but there are still those of us who support, defend, and advocate for Ukraine — and always will. Putin must be stopped. Unfortunately, it appears the United States still has not learned its lesson on appeasement."

— Nicole Ellison (North Carolina)

"Speaking as a wife whose husband served as a U.S. Department of Defense civilian for 40+ years — nearly 10 of which were under Top Secret Security Clearance — we’ve never been as terrified for the world’s safety as we are now. But the only 'peace deal' acceptable to us and other true Americans is for Putin to get the fuck out of Ukraine."

— Kimberly Willardson (North Carolina)



"The VAST majority of Americans do not support our president’s betrayal of your country. However, he tends to flip-flop based on who he thinks will win. Go on, show him, show Russia, show the WORLD why you are not to be underestimated, why you are not the underdog in this fight: YOU are the victors of this war, and do not forget it. The world is watching, waiting for you to finish off what we started. Be brave. Be strong."

— Skye Anastasion (Salt Lake City, Utah)

"I have five adopted children from Ukraine (adopted from Kharkiv in 2010, Khmelnytskyi in 2013 and 2018). My oldest daughter’s brother was drafted and sent to the front in 2024. He has been missing since October. I have been a lifelong Republican, and I voted for Trump twice in 2016 and 2020. Trump uses the fact that many Americans do not understand that most of the military aid Ukraine receives went to replenishing our own military equipment as we sent the older items to Ukraine. It was smart for us, smart for Europe, and lifesaving for Ukraine."

— Erin Johnson (Virginia)

"Outside my house, I fly two flags — America’s and Ukraine’s — but I don’t know if I can fly the stars and stripes anymore. Currently, Ukraine represents the ideals of the free world better than we do. I regret that we elected Trump, and I can only hope that Europe will step up where we have failed. I am sorry, Ukraine."

— Luke Greenway (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

"I believe there is a stronger likelihood that Trump is attempting to strengthen ties with Russia and pursue another 'pivot to Asia,' rather than what some pro-Ukraine Republicans suggest — that he is trying to pressure Europe into doing more for Ukraine."

— Johnny Diaz (NY, New York)

"This shift from supporting democratic allies to appeasing authoritarian regimes tarnishes America’s global reputation and erodes the principles upon which the nation was built. The lack of empathy in current U.S. foreign policy reflects a broader moral decline. It’s disheartening to witness the country I once admired for its commitment to freedom and justice now falter on the world stage. The American flag I knew was a symbol of hope and solidarity. Now, it serves as a reminder of broken promises and misplaced priorities."

— Christopher Briscoe (Ashland, Oregon)

"I am a long-term supporter of President Trump. My opinion on his handling of the current situation is that I agree with his goal of finding an off-ramp from the war toward peace, but from the knowledge that is publicly available of how that is going, I am having doubts about the current approach. I do not agree with his untruthful rhetoric, and I do not agree with the amount of concessions toward Russia that have been indicated publicly with the lack of concessions in return. Regarding the minerals deal, I agree with the general idea of an economic joint deal between the U.S. and Ukraine involving development of the post-war economy and ties between both nations, but I feel like it needs to include some degree of security guarantees for Ukraine."

— Caleb Ford (Missouri)

"Although it is true that we have provided billions of dollars to assist Ukraine when the federal government should be investing more in its own people and infrastructure, I do not agree with the American government's attempt to profit from this war by requiring access to Ukraine's minerals. It is being painted as an attempt to recoup funds that have been directed to Ukraine, yet we are not doing the same thing to Israel, which has also benefited greatly from our assistance."

— Andrew Arslan (New York)

"On the positive side, I believe we're already seeing signs here that there will be massive pushback against Trump's desire to align the United States with what Reagan called the Evil Empire. Even some normally spineless Republican lawmakers are appalled at Trump's seeming abandonment of Ukraine."

— Valerie Klauscher (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

"Trump is offering Ukraine a Trojan Horse. President Zelensky should be cautious. Trump’s loyalties are with dictators, and whatever Trump promises Ukraine, he will have no problem going back on his word."

— John Seger (Redmond, Oregon)

"America used to be the 'good-guys,' I am so sad we are just Putin's lap dogs now."

— Jed Peretz (Portland, Oregon)



"My one hope is that even conservative news outlets, like the New York Post and Fox News, question Trump's rhetoric, which I have rarely seen before, and that the American people as a whole continue to support Ukraine."

— Michael O'Connor (New York City, New York)

"Ukraine and Russia can, I believe, ultimately achieve a negotiated outcome, one that preserves a secure Ukrainian nation-state, while lessening the threat that Russia sees from a NATO expansion (or similar Western security commitment) into Ukraine. An armed but neutral Ukraine is probably the best hope for peace in Europe; realistic expectations and conversations are the way forward."

— John Byrnes (Oak Island North Carolina)

"I hope that the rest of the world looks at what is happening in the U.S. and is preparing to treat us as we should be treated — as a country in decline, a country going through a constitutional crisis with a democratically elected authoritarian ruler whose primary objectives are all about his own wealth and cronyism. Corruption is rampant. We are no longer a world leader. We should be censured by the rest of the world."

— Eva Rick (Montana)

"I’m disgusted by any potential abandonment of Ukraine. America is tired of the endless Afghan and Iraq wars, sending our finest to fight for countries that wouldn’t defend themselves. Supporting Ukraine should have been the perfect antidote; we support, the Ukrainians fight bravely, embarrass Putin, expand NATO, and the U.S. updates its defense industrial base."

— Steve Mulvey (Groveland, Florida)

"Holding Ukraine hostage over continuing military and recovery support by insisting that the U.S. gets to take as much of their rare earths and resources is an embarrassment to me as a U.S. citizen. It's like kicking someone when they are down—which is exactly the kind of 'justice' that Donald Trump likes to mete out to people."

— Johnny Roland (Pleasanton, California)

"I think all opinions on the outcome of the negotiations and Trump’s intentions are premature. Trump’s repeated tactics are to praise his opponents in negotiations and, while I don’t personally think it’s going to work with Putin, I think the opposite — calling Putin a 'war criminal' etc. — would destroy any possibility of a fair agreement."

— Bernard Thomas (San Francisco, California)

"Trump and his team are trying to break up a fight in the dog park by throwing bones at both parties: this approach intends to force Zelensky to give up and pay up, while purposefully insinuating to Putin that there is a future without retribution for his initial aggression. It is not only insensitive, but dangerous."

— Lily Bolash (Connecticut)

"I do not believe that Ukraine owes anything to the United States. Ukraine gave up its nuclear capabilities in return for military protection from the U.S. The loss of that is what emboldens Putin to do what he has done. I am confused as to why Donald Trump thinks Ukraine owes 'him' anything. I hope your president stands up to him and does not give in."

— Elizabeth Lindsey (Katonah, New York)

"As an American with connections to Ukraine, I'm absolutely appalled by Trump's extortionist approach to foreign policy vis-à-vis Ukraine. It is nothing short of a monstrous betrayal of a critical ally, parroting Russian disinformation. How can the U.S. be taken seriously as an international partner, if we turn our backs on allies, present deals which amount to economic colonization, and don't fully support the fundamental rules of international law and sovereignty? I'm shocked and dismayed. Not only that, but Trump's team has given away any negotiating leverage before talks even started."

— Mikaela Inoue (Brunswick, Maine)

"There is unfortunately nothing that can be said by even decent Americans to quell the fear that the U.S. is abandoning its commitment to the system that has kept Europe safe since 1945. We should call it what it is — a complete and total capitulation to a revisionist, imperialist Russia and a retreat to the isolationism that echoes the interwar period. A chilling truth needs to be recognized: our reversal on Ukraine makes the U.S., at least for the time being, an adversary to open and free societies, and we must be treated accordingly."

— Luca Iwasykiw (Washington, D.C.)

"The longer Ukraine lasts, the more fragile Russia becomes, and at some point, it will break."

— Charles Corfield (Denver, Colorado)

"I think that most Americans do not realize that Ukraine gave up a huge stockpile of nuclear weapons and received security guarantees from the U.S. and Russia as signatories. Russia ignored their own promises and did exactly the opposite of those promises by invading Ukraine, starting with Crimea and then trying to destroy the whole country of Ukraine."

— Michael Bowe (Winthrop, Maine)

"Any peace agreement that cedes Ukrainian territory — that, which is currently Russian-occupied or annexed—would mean abandoning thousands of Ukrainian citizens and subjecting them to Russian persecution and pro-Kremlin reeducation. Trump’s willingness to normalize annexation and occupation seems to serve his own administration’s goals, as it turns its own sights on foreign territories."

— Marika Olijar and Isabella Palange (Madison, Wisconsin)

"Negotiating directly with Russia without European or Ukrainian representatives is a victory for the Russian Federation. Continuing this approach will allow Russia to dictate the future of Europe without opposition. The Russians have previously stated that they want to control territory in southern and eastern Ukraine, and giving this territory to Russia would reward that country for its unprovoked war."

— Mark Temnycky (U.S.)

"I'm a retired U.S. Marine and have been to Kharkiv (2015) and Odessa (2021). I'm bitterly disappointed with the Trump administration's policy in this war. In my opinion, President Trump drank the Russians' disinformation campaign Kool-Aid and his ego won't allow him to admit he's wrong."

— Dudley Garidel (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

"I feel that the U.S. has absolutely betrayed Ukraine. Given the Budapest Memorandum, we should have given Zelensky everything he asked for in a timely manner."

— Rich Letrent (Hamilton, NJ USA)

"I have fought two wars and was wounded several times for my country. The Marines I lost in those wars knew we were fighting so others could live in relative peace and freedom. We were willing to die just for the possibility of it. They weren’t having to pay for their peace, so why would Ukraine have to pay in mineral rights for theirs? The Budapest Memorandum was backed by American values, and Russia knew that. Defending Ukraine should have started in 2014, but we failed, and Europe failed. History and mankind are watching and we are on the wrong side of it."

— Thomas W. Whorl (Cambridge, Maryland)

"Trump admires Putin because he wants to be Putin, so of course this is unraveling in a terrifying way. And everyone has become so desensitized to all the nonsense mixed with hate speech that we've somehow landed here. In what feels like 1930s Germany, except the whole world is involved because social cultures don't need to bother with physical borders anymore."

— Maring Ladd (Chicago, Illinois)

"I am appalled by the shifts in policy under the Trump administration. As it begins to partner with Putin and Russia, the Trump administration is becoming complicit in war crimes and crimes against humanity. The approach reminds me of negotiations conducted by mafiosos. The demand for Ukraine’s mineral wealth is criminal blackmail. As an old man (77), my solidarity with you and with Ukraine is probably not worth very much, but it is—and will be—unwavering. Think of me as a student of Timothy Snyder."

— Tony Brinkley (Bangor, Maine)

"Walk carefully, my friends, Trump is a snake and he cares not for you."

— Michael Christie (Michigan)

"Although nothing can compare to what sense of betrayal the average Ukrainian must be feeling right now, I have become embarrassed to have seen ourselves align with the dictatorships of Russia and North Korea."

— Alex Sanchez (Sacramento, California)

"Donald Drumpf (I cannot even bear to say his name) cares only about himself, a classic narcissist. I think he also admires the narcissism of Putin. Both spin lies to gain traction. The good news here might be that Drumpf has notoriously poor follow-through. And his minions are largely unproven idiots."

— J. Moorе (Boulder, Colorado)

"The American people, even many who voted for Trump, are horrified at his moves to gut our government of anybody with expertise and his adoption of Kremlin talking points and viewpoints. I can only hope and pray that our Congress grows a spine and shuts this fool down."

— JF Smith (Atlanta, Georgia)

"There is no precedent in American history for this apparent retreat from support for a democratic nation under attack, let alone for siding with the aggressor nation."

— Robert Gillette (Ossipee, New Hampshire)

"As a second-generation Ukrainian, I am deeply disgusted by President Trump’s blatant betrayal of my friends, my family, and the values that this country claims to uphold. This is not merely a political misstep; it is a moral failing that undermines the very essence of what America claims to represent. For the first time in my life, I feel estranged from this nation, as our ideals of justice and solidarity have been shamelessly discarded by those in power."

— Hanna Liszniansky (Cleveland, Ohio)

"The American people are not so foolish. We still support your struggle and understand the value of allies like NATO. Our maniac leader wants to surrender your future; we do not."

— Dave Roberts (Santa Rosa, California)

"Ukraine belongs in NATO and the European Union. We need to have 1991 borders including Crimea. In addition, we need a lasting peace with security guarantees — not useless agreements like the Budapest Memorandum or Minsk Accords. Putin belongs in The Hague as he is a war criminal and Trump needs to be impeached and Elon Musk needs to go back to South Africa."

— Dr Reagan L (New York)

"I have always been proud of my ancestral homeland, but never more so than over the last three years. I know that if Ukraine runs out of rockets, they'll use shells. If they run out of shells, they'll use bullets. If they run out of bullets, they'll use stones. Ukraine may be occupied, but she will never be conquered."

— James Derych

