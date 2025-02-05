Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, United States, Ukraine, Trump & Ukraine, USAID, Donald Trump, Democrats
Edit post

US aid freeze halts support for prosecuting Russian war crimes, Ukraine's energy sector, lawmaker says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 5, 2025 9:16 AM 2 min read
Eugene Vindman, a Democratic candidate for Virginia's 7th congressional district, shakes hands with voters on June 8, 2024. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/the Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Trump administration's foreign aid freeze impacted programs supporting the prosecution of Russian war crimes and the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure after attacks, Ukraine-born Democratic Congressman Eugene Vindman said on Feb. 4, Ukrinform reported.

Vindman's comments come days after billionaire Elon Musk claimed he had President Donald Trump's approval to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Shortly after taking office, the Trump administration effectively froze almost all foreign assistance for 90 days, halting USAID-funded projects worldwide while reviewing expenditures.

Speaking at the Ukraine Week event in Washington, Vindman noted that the cuts include suspending U.S. assistance in war crimes investigations and halting support for international experts assisting in the process.

Programs aimed at rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure and power grid, damaged after Russian attacks, have also been suspended, Vindman said while calling on the administration to lift the restrictions.

USAID, the U.S. government's primary foreign aid agency, has provided over $37 billion in support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, including $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid, $5 billion in development assistance, and over $30 billion in direct budget support.

The White House declared on Feb. 3 that "under President Trump, the waste, fraud, and abuse ends now," accusing USAID of misusing taxpayer funds on supposedly "ridiculous" projects. The listed "waste and abuse programs" did not include anything related to Ukraine.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been named interim USAID administrator, reinforcing rumors that the agency will be merged with the State Department.

In the meantime, Ukraine's parliamentary humanitarian and information policy committee has begun consultations with European partners to temporarily replace U.S. assistance.

Vindman, a former U.S. Army officer, gained prominence as a whistleblower in the 2019 scandal involving Trump's phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the call, Trump pressured Ukraine to launch an investigation into Joe Biden's family.

Vindman was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 6, 2024 — the same day Trump won the presidency and secured his return to the White House.

Trump wants Ukraine’s ‘rare earths’ — What critical materials does it actually have?
President Donald Trump came out on Feb. 3 saying he was looking to cut a deal with Ukraine by giving the war-torn country weapons and aid in return for its “rare earths and other things.” “We’re looking to do a deal with Ukraine, where they’re going to secure what we’re
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:31 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Lammy arrives in Kyiv.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 5 to discuss Ukrainian-British cooperation and Ukraine's security, said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.