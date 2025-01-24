Trump accuses Russia of stealing plans for U.S. hypersonic missile

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Donald Trump has accused Russia of stealing U.S. plans for a hypersonic missile during the administration of President Barack Obama, telling Fox News's Sean Hannity on Jan.23 that "some bad person gave them the design."

"Russia stole the design, they got it from us," Trump said, adding the U.S. is developing "super hypersonic missiles... which is even a step better."

Trump offered no evidence to back up his claim, but he previously raised the accusation in 2023, saying Russia had stolen plans for what he described as "super-duper missiles."

The U.S., China, India, and Russia are the only countries to have developed hypersonic missiles, of which Russia's Zircon is reported to be the fastest.

Moscow has previously said the Zircon hypersonic missile entered the arsenal of the Russian army in early 2023, claiming that it has a range of 600–1,500 kilometers, can travel at Mach 9, and has a warhead weighing about 300-400 kilograms.

Russia has used Zircon missiles — originally designed as an anti-ship missile — to attack Ukrainian cities, with the first recorded case being in February 2024.

The Kremlin has previously denied accusations it stole hypersonic missile technology, insisting they have developed their own.

Elsewhere, Trump said that he wanted to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as possible to end the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Jan. 23.

Trump also said that he wanted to explore reductions in nuclear arms.

"I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon to get that war ended," Trump said via video link, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "It’s a carnage. And we really have to stop that war."

Later, speaking at the White House, Trump reiterated his readiness to meet Putin immediately.

"Every day we don’t meet, soldiers are being killed on the battlefield," he said.

Trump also claimed that President Volodymyr Zelensky had told him he was open to considering a deal to end the war.