Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Luhansk Oblast, Russian occupation, SBU, Leonid Pasechnik, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Top Russia collaborator sentenced to 12 years in absentia

by Kateryna Denisova July 3, 2024 12:07 AM 2 min read
Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed head of occupied part of Luhansk Oblast. (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Leonid Pasechnik, the Russia-installed head of the occupied territories in Luhansk Oblast, was found guilty of undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity and collaborationism, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on July 2.

He was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property and banned from holding public office in Ukraine for 13 years.

According to the SBU, Pasechnik signed an agreement between the occupied Luhansk Oblast and Moscow shortly before the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. "Such decisions" were used as a "formal pretext" by Russian President Vladimir Putin who ordered the invasion, the SBU said.

Pasechnik also organized a sham referendum on "joining the Russian Federation" that was held in the occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast in September 2023.

Following the sham referendums in the occupied parts of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts, Putin claimed that Russia was annexing these Ukrainian regions in an attempt to solidify Russia's territorial gains in the full-scale invasion.

Russia partially occupies the four oblasts and controls the regional centers in just two of them. Donetsk and Luhansk have been occupied since Russia's initial invasion of the Donbas in 2014.

Pasechnik also organized illegal elections in the occupied region, which were held at gunpoint, the SBU said.

Luhansk-born Pasechnik, 54, was the SBU colonel before he backed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2014. He became the top Russian proxy in the occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast in 2018 replacing other collaborator, Igor Plotnitskyi.

Russia claims Ukrainian missile strike on occupied Luhansk, partisans say oil depot hit
An oil depot was hit in a strike against Russian-occupied Luhansk on June 7, and a fire broke out in the southern part of the city, Atesh partisans reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:59 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Nikopol kills 4, injures 10.

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 2, killing four people and injuring 10, including children, regional Governor Serhii Lysak reported citing preliminary information.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:42 PM

EU introduces 'emergency brake' on eggs, sugar imports from Ukraine.

According to the newly implemented rules, an emergency brake can be applied to imports of eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey. The measure will be automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average yearly imports recorded between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.