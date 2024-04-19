Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, US aid, Congress, Politics
Edit post

Republican lawmaker hits out at colleagues: 'They would like to see Russia win'

by Chris York April 19, 2024 11:36 PM 2 min read
U.S. Congressman Don Bacon speaks to reporters as he arrives at the House Republican candidates forum, where congressmen who are running for Speaker of the House will present their platforms in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on October 24, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A U.S. Republican lawmaker on April 18 hit out at members of his own party who are opposed to sending military aid to Ukraine, saying they "would like to see the Russians win."

In an interview with C-SPAN, Don Bacon laid out the dire situation Ukraine finds itself in on the battlefield, saying if the bills do not pass, "the Russians will be in Kyiv."

After months of delays and several versions of the foreign aid bill derailed by political infighting, House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his plan earlier this week to vote on the package as four separate bills on April 20.

Yet some members of the Republican party – notably Marjorie Taylor Greene – continue to criticize support for Ukraine and have threatened to try to ouster Johnson if he goes ahead with the bill.

"Unfortunately, a few of my colleagues would like to see the Russians win. I don't know why that is the case. I think it's a terrible thing," Bacon said.

"Ukraine wants to be free. They want to have a free market economy. They want to be part of the West, and it can be a game changer for Europe, for Ukraine, to do that."

These sentiments were also expressed by his Republican colleague Dan Crenshaw earlier in the day.

"I guess their reasoning is that they want Russia to win so badly that they want to oust the Speaker over it," Crenshaw said, adding: "I mean, it’s a strange position to take."

According to Bloomberg, House Democrats have said they will support Johnson's series of bills and could also shield Johnson from an attempt by the conservatives to oust him.

Should the bills pass the House, they will be sent for an additional vote to the Senate as early as next week.

President Joe Biden has already said that he will sign the package right after it passes Congress.

Ukraine’s ambassador ‘cautiously optimistic’ about upcoming US aid vote
“From our intense work with both parties and committee approval of voting procedures today, I am cautiously optimistic this time,” Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, told the Kyiv Independent on April 19.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:26 PM

Senate Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on April 19 that Senate Democrats will support House Speaker Mike Johnson's series of bills that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other priorities if they pass the House.
10:01 PM

Russian attack on Kherson kills 80-year-old woman.

In a post on Telegram, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said the victim was walking the streets when she was hit in an attack launched from the occupied east bank of Kherson.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:20 PM

Netherlands allocates over $210 million for ammunition for Ukraine.

Specifically, the country is devoting 150 million euros ($160 million) to Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defence initiative. The Netherlands has also allocated 60 million euros ($64 million) for the purchase of short-range air defense hardware, for example, to combat Russian drones.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.