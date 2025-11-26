The Kyiv Independent has launched a new collection, “The Ukrainian Trident — Through History and Modernity,” designed to visualize the symbol of Ukrainian sovereignty in its diversity. This collection pays tribute to several chapters of the tryzub’s story:

The Revival: Nayle Suleimanova's reimagining of Vasyl Krychevsky's design, now woven with Kyiv's iconic chestnut leaves.

Modern reflections: The modern interpretation of the historic Great Coat of Arms, by the artist Katya Akvarelna, uniting the Lion of the West and the Cossack of the East.

The Future: Bold new interpretations by contemporary artists — a fierce shrike defending its young, the Trident reimagined as a living symbol.

At a time when discussions of “peace plans” with Russia often involve territorial concessions and compromises, the collection underscores a vital truth: Ukraine’s sovereignty has a thousand-year history. It's not something that appeared in 1991 or depends on today's political calculations. It predates Moscow by centuries.

One example of this history lives in Ukraine's ancient national symbol, the coat of arms of the modern Ukrainian state: the trident or tryzub, in Ukrainian. The tryzub was stamped on gold coins by Volodymyr the Great in the 10th century — some of which now sit in St. Petersburg as stolen remnants of history. It was revived in 1918 as the seal of a free republic, later banned by the Soviets as "nationalist," and returned in 1991 as the coat of arms of independent Ukraine.

The new collection "The Ukrainian Trident — Through History and Modernity"