The Guardian: EU unlikely to cap price of Russian gas.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A draft regulation on the “electricity emergency tool” seen by the Guardian contains neither a price cap on Russian gas nor a cap on all imported gas. But the EU is still “expected to levy windfall taxes on the high profits of fossil fuel companies, with a separate cap on revenues of low-carbon electricity producers," the Guardian reported. Even though it could still change, the draft reveals the European Commission’s “doubts over gaining enough support from EU member states for its preferred option of putting a cap on Russian gas,” according to the Guardian.