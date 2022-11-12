Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Telegraph: UK, EU to stage walkouts when Russian delegates speak at G20

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 12, 2022 5:39 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. and the EU plan to confront Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the delegation at the upcoming G20 summit over Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The two delegations will also stage walkouts when Russian delegates speak at the summit, The Telegraph reported citing unnamed officials.

EU officials would do “everything possible” to isolate Russia at the G20 summit, according to The Telegraph.

“We try to work with partners in order to show very, very, very firmly what the international community thinks about all these crimes, atrocities, and illegal actions by Russia,” a spokesman from the EU’s foreign affairs service said, adding that it also means “discouraging them from meeting Lavrov or from meeting anyone who is leading the Russian delegation or have people walk out when Russia stands to speak.”

“The war in Ukraine will take center stage in Bali,” a source at the French Presidency, the Élysée, told The Telegraph. “All heads of state will be there apart from Putin.”

Lavrov will represent Russia at the summit instead of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who will not attend the meeting of the Group of 20 biggest economies on Nov. 15-16 in Indonesia.

Earlier on Nov. 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wouldn't participate in the summit if Putin attended. Both leaders were initially invited to take part in the summit.

Zelensky will most likely attend the summit virtually, his spokesman said.

Colonel Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said on Nov. 12 that Russia might launch a mass missile attack on Ukraine during the G20 summit.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
