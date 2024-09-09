The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Over 50% of Ukrainians oppose Telegram ban but support restrictions, poll shows

by Kateryna Denisova September 9, 2024 3:55 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some 54% of Ukrainians oppose the full ban on the Telegram messaging app but support certain restrictions on using it, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published on Sept. 9.

The survey also showed that 71% of Ukrainians consider the spread of Russian disinformation and propaganda on social media, including Telegram, a "fairly serious" or "very serious" threat.

Telegram remains one of the most popular social media platforms among Ukrainians. A September 2023 poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology indicated that 44% of Ukrainians use Telegram to receive information and news.

When asked how they feel about the ban on Telegram in Ukraine, only 9% supported a complete prohibition, while 26% of Ukrainians believe that the app "should not be controlled in any way."

More than half of Ukrainians support the introduction of some oversight over the app, such as blocking certain Telegram channels, according to the poll.

When asked whether they would support the ban if Telegram owners categorically refused to block Telegram channels used by Russian soldiers in the war against Ukraine, 71% of the respondents said "yes."

The popularity of Telegram in Ukraine skyrocketed after the start of the invasion in 2022, particularly due to its anonymous channels that mass-spread content to subscribers while preserving the full anonymity of the publisher.

The functionality of Telegram is also actively used by Russia, its military forces, and intelligence services to undermine Ukraine’s war effort and boost its own.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, called the messenger app "harmful" and a "threat to our national security."

At the moment, there is no sign that Ukrainian authorities are seriously considering blocking Telegram. Lawmakers are working on a draft law aimed at regulating platforms that disseminate information, including Telegram.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.