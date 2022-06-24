Ukrainian startup Pibox raises $400,000 in Toronto

(Pibox)

Ukrainian multimedia startup Pibox was accepted into the latest startup accelerator run by Techstars Toronto and raised $400,000 from Techstars, Adventures Lab, Globalive Capital, 70 Ventures and Presto Ventures.

Pibox offers a platform making it easier for teams to work with multimedia files. According to the company's press release, users can leave comments, draw over video or choose parts of a media file with millisecond precision.

The startup plans to expand its team and the capabilities of its product. Pibox expects its market to include video and podcast productions, branding agencies, and media industry specialists.

The company's clients include Universal Pictures, Sony, the Michigan Technological University and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.