Taiwan’s former president urges US to prioritize aiding Ukraine over Taiwan, Politico reports

by Olena Goncharova November 24, 2024 6:37 AM 2 min read
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te (R) speaks with outgoing president Tsai Ing-wen (L) during his inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei on May 20, 2024. (Sam Yeh / AFP via Getty Images)
Former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen emphasized the importance of U.S. support for Ukraine during the Halifax International Security Forum on Nov. 23, urging Washington to prioritize helping Kyiv despite the rising threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

"They should do whatever they can to help the Ukrainians," Tsai said, according to a Politico report. "We [Taiwan] still have time."

Tsai’s comments came after U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief Adm. Samuel Paparo acknowledged that aiding Ukraine has begun to strain the U.S. military’s capacity to prepare for potential conflict in Asia. Paparo highlighted the depletion of critical weapon stockpiles, including Patriots and air-to-air missiles.

During her Halifax appearance, Tsai argued that Ukraine's success against Russian aggression would serve as a global deterrent.

"A Ukrainian victory will serve as the most effective deterrent to future aggression," she said. Taiwan has increased its defense spending by 80% over the past eight years, reaching $19 billion in 2024. However, Tsai dismissed calls for Taiwan to raise its defense budget to 10% of GDP, a suggestion made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. "We would have some difficulty accepting an arbitrary figure," she said, according to Politico.

While the Biden administration has consistently defended its ability to balance support for Ukraine and preparations for a conflict with China, Trump allies argue otherwise. Tsai remained cautious about Taiwan's defense strategy under Trump’s presidency, declining to comment on potential major arms purchases in early 2025.

JD Vance says Taiwan more vital to US than Ukraine due to key role in chip production
"Our interest is in peace. But part of that is motivated by my view that Ukraine is not nearly as important to us as other regions of the world, right? Just putting my cards on the table," Republican Senator and vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance said.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Olena Goncharova
