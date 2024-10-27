Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, Taiwan, China, Russia, Ukraine, Grant Shapps
Edit post

To protect Taiwan, help Ukraine defeat Russia, former UK defense secretary says

by Abbey Fenbert October 27, 2024 9:38 PM 2 min read
Former U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, Oct. 1, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

If Western nations allow Russia to defeat Ukraine, China will see it as a signal to invade Taiwan, former U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said in an editorial for the Sunday Times published Oct. 26.

Fears of escalating Chinese military intervention in Taiwan have risen sharply since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The war has served as a possible model of how both Taipei and the international community might respond if Beijing decides to invade.

"(W)e have the opportunity to send a clear message to the Chinese leadership that subjugating the neighboring democracy by force will never be acceptable," Shapps wrote in the Sunday Times.

"We must send this message by acting much closer to home, here in Europe."

Stepping up support for Ukraine is the most effective way to deter China from attacking Taiwan, Shapps writes, saying a conflict between Beijing and Taipei would have a devastating impact on the global economy.

"Now is therefore the time not only to provide long-range permission for our Storm Shadow missiles but to do so without awaiting a decision from Washington," Shapps said.

The Ukrainian military has received British Storm Shadows, long-range missiles that can fly up to 250 kilometers (150 miles), but is not permitted to use them on Russian soil. Kyiv has urged its allies to lift restrictions on the use of Western-provided weapons, a step that is also included in President Volodymyr Zelensky's five-point victory plan.

"The cost of allowing the use of our weapons, even inside Russia if (Russian President Vladimir) Putin attacks from there, would be minimal compared with the consequences of Putin winning — and thereby allowing others to believe that you can time out the West’s interest," Shapps said.

Shapps called on the U.K. and other Western goverments to ramp up their military aid to Ukraine, arguing that a strong defense of Ukraine alongside "peaceful political discussion" with China offered the best strategy to protect Taiwan and avoid escalated global conflict.

"Redoubling our support for Ukraine today would not only be doing the right thing but would also make an invasion of Taiwan much less likely, thereby protecting us from a recession or even depression," he said.

Taiwan’s FM: ‘If Russia can do that to Ukraine, China might do the same to Taiwan’
The start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine was a wake-up call for Taiwan, with the island nation believed to be the next conflict zone in case of Kyiv’s defeat. Two years in, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu still believes that the island’s future is dependent
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.