Syria bans goods from Russia, Iran, Israel.

Syria's new administration has banned all Russian, Iranian, and Israeli goods from entering the country in a new decree issued by the country's finance minister on Jan. 17.

Any relevant goods discovered at land and sea border crossings will be confiscated, according to the ban, reported regional media outlets.

The decision came shortly after the country had restricted entry of Iranian and Israeli passport holders.

Ukraine has moved quickly to restore ties with Syria after rebels overthrew the Russia-backed regime of former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8.

Under the previous regime, Russia had military bases in Syria that it used for operations in Africa and the Middle East.

Last month, Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha visited Syria, marking the first official Ukrainian delegation to Syria in years. During the trip, he said he hoped to increase trade with Syria.

As the new Syrian government looks to establish itself and reset foreign relations with its former partners and adversaries, the trade ban may exacerbate tensions in the region and impact trade.