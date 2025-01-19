Skip to content
Syria bans goods from Russia, Iran, Israel

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 19, 2025 5:53 PM 1 min read
Syrian rebel fighters celebrate at the Clock Tower in the heart of the central city of Homs early on Dec. 8, 2024, after rebel forces entered Syria's third city overnight. (Aaref Watad / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Syria's new administration has banned all Russian, Iranian, and Israeli goods from entering the country in a new decree issued by the country's finance minister on Jan. 17.

Any relevant goods discovered at land and sea border crossings will be confiscated, according to the ban, reported regional media outlets.

The decision came shortly after the country had restricted entry of Iranian and Israeli passport holders.

Ukraine has moved quickly to restore ties with Syria after rebels overthrew the Russia-backed regime of former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8.

Under the previous regime, Russia had military bases in Syria that it used for operations in Africa and the Middle East.

Last month, Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha visited Syria, marking the first official Ukrainian delegation to Syria in years. During the trip, he said he hoped to increase trade with Syria.

As the new Syrian government looks to establish itself and reset foreign relations with its former partners and adversaries, the trade ban may exacerbate tensions in the region and impact trade.

Zelensky slaps sanctions on Ukraine’s top pro-Russian politicians
President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing new sanctions on Ukraine’s top pro-Russian politicians, he announced on Jan. 19.
News Feed

5:53 PM

10:47 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight.

Ukrainian forces attacked oil depots in Russia's Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 18, according to the General Staff and a Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).
6:20 AM  (Updated: )

3 killed, 3 injured following Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv early in the morning on Jan. 18, killing three people and injuring three others, Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.