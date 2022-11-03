Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
Switzerland to provide $106 million for Ukraine's energy infrastructure recovery

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 3, 2022 11:32 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Switzerland's Federal Council has adopted the Winter Aid Action Plan to lighten the impact of the coming winter on Ukrainians; it implies supplying Ukraine with almost $106 million in aid to fund the urgent rehabilitation of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Around 18 million people in Ukraine – some 40% of the population – are dependent on aid due to the war. With the onset of winter, this number may rise to 24 million," the Federal Council wrote.

Switzerland is already assisting Ukrainian energy companies to purchase energy sources and spare parts for repairing rail fastening systems and providing humanitarian support to "those worst affected by the war in Ukraine," according to the Federal Council.

Now the country is working on supplying Ukraine with generators, pumps, and water treatment installations, added the officials.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
