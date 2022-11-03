Switzerland to provide $106 million for Ukraine's energy infrastructure recovery

This audio is created with AI assistance

Switzerland's Federal Council has adopted the Winter Aid Action Plan to lighten the impact of the coming winter on Ukrainians; it implies supplying Ukraine with almost $106 million in aid to fund the urgent rehabilitation of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Around 18 million people in Ukraine – some 40% of the population – are dependent on aid due to the war. With the onset of winter, this number may rise to 24 million," the Federal Council wrote.

Switzerland is already assisting Ukrainian energy companies to purchase energy sources and spare parts for repairing rail fastening systems and providing humanitarian support to "those worst affected by the war in Ukraine," according to the Federal Council.

Now the country is working on supplying Ukraine with generators, pumps, and water treatment installations, added the officials.