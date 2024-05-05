Skip to content
News Feed, Czechia, EU, EU sanctions, Sanctions against Russia, Sanctions
European Commission looks to sanction Voice of Europe media outlet

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2024 1:16 AM 2 min read
European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova speaks during a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, on Sept. 26, 2023. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The EU executive body is proposing that the Voice of Europe media outlet be added to the upcoming 14th round of EU sanctions against Russia, the Vice-President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, said on May 5, as reported by European Pravda.

Yurova, originally from the Czech Republic, said the Voice of Europe was used to interfere in European elections.

Earlier this month, the Czech government uncovered a Moscow-financed propaganda network that sought to influence European politics and turn public opinion against aiding Ukraine.

Prague named Viktor Medvedchuk, a Kremlin-linked former Ukrainian oligarch, and Artem Marchevskyi, a media manager who used to work at one of Medvedchuk's TV channels, as the people behind the operation.

Their activities were carried out through the Voice of Europe website, promoting pro-Russian narratives and paying Moscow-friendly politicians ahead of the European Parliament elections.

Yurova said she could not confirm whether Medvedchuk or Marchevskyi would be on the sanctions list but that "Voice of Europe will be there." According to the EU official, the European Union considers the platform to be a tool of Putin's propaganda.

The European bloc has already adopted 13 packages in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, aiming to undermine Moscow's economic output and the ability to sustain the war. EU leaders are expected to introduce a 14th round of sanctions in the coming months.

Verova emphasized that the European Commission is looking to add 67 individuals and 23 legal entities to the new package, as well as introducing restrictions on the import of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.

Despite Brussels' target to be free of Russian fossil fuels by 2027, several EU members remain heavily reliant on Russian gas, and imports of liquified natural gas (LNG) from Russia reached record heights last year.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.