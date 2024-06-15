Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Switzerland, global peace summit, Peace Plan
Edit post

Swiss president: Peace process without Russia is 'inconceivable'

by Dominic Culverwell June 15, 2024 8:16 PM 2 min read
Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd (L) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attend the plenary session of the Summit on peace in Ukraine, at the luxury Burgenstock resort, near Lucerne, on June 15, 2024. (Michael Buholzer/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia must be involved in the peace process with Ukraine, Swiss President Viola Amherd said at Ukraine’s global peace summit in Switzerland on June 15.

Addressing the audience at the summit plenary meeting, Amherd said it was “inconceivable” to not include Russia in the peace process, as a “lasting solution must involve both parties.”

She stressed that the international community can help pave the way to peace by coming together “even in areas that are difficult” and will discuss the conditions under which Russia can be included in the process.

The peace summit, held at the Burgenstock resort, includes representatives from around 100 countries. The goal is to discuss a possible way toward peace and other key concerns related to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Russia was not invited.

Ukraine hopes to formulate a new joint peace plan based on Zelensky's 10-point peace formula but is open to all opinions from other countries, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on the sidelines of the summit.

Amherd noted three areas that will be discussed in working groups at the summit: Nuclear safety, food security, and the human aspect of the war.

“Our most important goals for this weekend are to inspire a process leading to a framework for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine based on international law and the UN Charter,” she said.

Speaking one day ahead of the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out his own conditions for peace talks, namely Ukraine's full withdrawal from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, including territories currently held by Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected these conditions, comparing them to Adolf Hitler's invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1938-1939.

Author: Dominic Culverwell
Comments

Editors' Picks

