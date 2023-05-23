Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Swiss bank freezes some accounts of Russian, Belarusian clients

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2023 3:46 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

One of the largest Swiss banks Julius Baer began freezing the investment accounts of its Russian and Belarusian clients at the request of the central securities depository Euroclear, Forbes Russia reported on May 23 with a confirmation from the bank.

Euroclear, a Belgium-based financial company that provides depository services, submitted the request to the bank in order to comply with the sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

Julius Baer moved to freeze all operations related to Russian and Belarusian investment accounts and isolate them from other assets of the affected clients.

"Euroclear requires that the securities held at Euroclear and the cash received from these securities be allocated to special accounts at Euroclear," the bank informed the clients in question.

The measures will not affect investment accounts with depositories other than Euroclear.

They will also not affect clients with a residence permit or citizenship in the EU, European Economic Area, or Switzerland.

Switzerland has imposed a number of sanctions against Russia, modeling them after the EU.

However, G7 has rebuked the Alpine country for not doing enough to eliminate loopholes through which Russian citizens avoid sanctions.

Switzerland denied the accusation, freezing $8.3 billion worth of Russian assets in April.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.