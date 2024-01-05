Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia

by Nate Ostiller January 5, 2024 4:12 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets Malian President Assimi Goita (L) during their bilateral meeting on July 29, 2023 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swedish government will withdraw humanitarian aid to Mali because of its pro-Russian positions and support for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation Johan Forssel said to the TV4 media outlet on Jan. 5.

The West African nation of Mali has been the subject of a significant Russian influence campaign since the Malian army overthrew the government in a coup in 2021. The Wagner mercenary group, headed by the late Yevgeny Prigozhin, was particularly active in Mali, and has been accused of perpetrating war crimes and widespread looting.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," Forssel said.

Mali has abstained from votes on UN resolutions condemning Russia's full-scale war, demanding Russian troops leave Ukraine, and denouncing the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory. Mali also voted against a resolution to remove Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Forssel said the conditions for distributing aid are better in countries other than Mali.

Sweden has provided Mali with SEK 3.5 billion ($388 million) in aid over the past 10 years. Funding for humanitarian aid will cease, Forssel said, but emergency aid, such as food, water, and medicine, will continue.

In general, Sweden is reconfiguring its approach toward international aid to "ensure that countries we cooperate with do not undermine international law or support Russia's full-scale offensive war against Ukraine."

Ukraine war latest: Russia fires North Korean-supplied missiles into Ukraine, White House says
Key developments on Jan. 4: * Russia fires North Korean-supplied missiles into Ukraine * WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran * Military: Ukrainian strike hits Russian command post in Crimea * Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector * National Resistance Cente…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:48 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.