Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Survey: Ukrainian military tops national trust ratings

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2023 5:09 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainians have the greatest amount of trust in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center.

The results show that the level of trust in the military raised from 68% in 2021 to 95.8% in 2023.

Ukraine's National Guard and State Emergency Services, who work alongside the military, are trusted by 85.7% and 87.2% of the population, respectively.

Volunteer organizations also enjoy a high level of trust at 87.9% amongst civilians given their continued efforts to aid the military.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is trusted by 82.9% of Ukrainians, while the Verkhovna Rada only has 41% of the public's trust.

Notably, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), which was established in 2014 and will soon be headed by Semen Kryvonos, is only trusted by 35.1% of Ukrainians.

According to the Razumkom Center, the survey was conducted throughout the territory of Ukraine except for the occupied territories and areas under heavy fighting.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine vows to hold Bakhmut, as Wagner storms industrial zone in city’s northwest
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.