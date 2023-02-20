Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Survey: 90% of Ukrainians have an overall positive view of US

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2023 3:29 PM 1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden (L) walks next to President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) in front of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on Feb. 20, 2023. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to a survey released by the sociological group Rating on Feb. 20, 90% of Ukrainians have a positive attitude toward U.S. President Joe Biden. Furthermore, 92% of Ukrainians consider the U.S. friendly toward Ukraine.

Another survey conducted by Rating between Jan. 14-16 revealed that 87% of respondents would support Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The results also showed that 86% of Ukrainians would support the country becoming a member of NATO.

According to the survey, EU and NATO membership support is "almost unanimous among representatives of all macroregions, age and wealth groups."

On Feb. 20, U.S. President Joe Biden visited Kyiv.

"One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands," Biden said.

The U.S. President pledged an additional $500 million aid package for Ukraine during his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky and praised the strength of Ukrainian resistance.

