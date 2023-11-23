Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Survey: Most Ukrainians positive about IDPs

by Lance Luo November 23, 2023 6:18 AM 1 min read
Women board an evacuation bus to Poland, Odesa, southern Ukraine. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The vast majority of Ukrainians hold positive attitudes toward internally displaced people according to a survey conducted by the Rating Sociology Group, Ukrinform presented Nov. 22.

The study revealed that 67% of respondents are positive towards IDPs while 28% are neutral.

"As we can see, internally displaced persons who left because of the war and live in another region of Ukraine are the only category among all other Ukrainians to whom a positive attitude prevails, and not just a neutral one,” said Anna Osypchuk, scientific director at the School of Political Analysis of the Ukrainian National Academy of Sciences.

Half of respondents are neutral about Ukrainians who left Ukraine after the war started and stayed abroad, while 34% said they were positive, and 14% said they were negative.

IDPs in Ukraine number nearly 5 million
Ukrainian officials in November counted 4.9 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), with 3.6 million of them receiving IDP status after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022, Ukrinform reported.
The Kyiv IndependentLance Luo
Author: Lance Luo
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:34 PM

Ukrainian parliament votes to legalize medical cannabis.

The draft law proposed to license the economic activity of cultivating hemp for medical, industrial, and scientific purposes. It aims to help Ukrainian war veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), people with cancer, and other serious illnesses to get pain relief and reduce other symptoms. If the law comes into force, the distribution of cannabis for recreational purposes would still be prohibited.
1:39 PM

Abramovich loses appeal to be removed from EU sanctions list.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has a net worth estimated to be around $9 billion and has Russian, Israeli, and Portuguese citizenship. He was formerly the governor of the Chutokha region in Russia's far east, and previously owned the U.K. Chelsea football club, which he was forced to sell after the outbreak of the full-scale invasion.
10:07 AM

US has 'concerns' about Hungary's 'sovereignty' law.

The U.S. State Department released a statement expressing concern about Hungary's adoption of a "Sovereign Defense Authority" law that contains "draconian" provisions that could be used to degrade civil liberties, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Dec. 20.
9:06 AM

Kremlin rules out peace negotiations with Ukraine.

"Currently, there are no prerequisites for peace negotiations with Ukraine," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Ukrainian and Western leaders have also repeatedly said that they do not believe Russia is interested in good-faith peace negotiations.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.