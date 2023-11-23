Survey: Most Ukrainians positive about IDPs

This audio is created with AI assistance

The vast majority of Ukrainians hold positive attitudes toward internally displaced people according to a survey conducted by the Rating Sociology Group, Ukrinform presented Nov. 22.

The study revealed that 67% of respondents are positive towards IDPs while 28% are neutral.

"As we can see, internally displaced persons who left because of the war and live in another region of Ukraine are the only category among all other Ukrainians to whom a positive attitude prevails, and not just a neutral one,” said Anna Osypchuk, scientific director at the School of Political Analysis of the Ukrainian National Academy of Sciences.

Half of respondents are neutral about Ukrainians who left Ukraine after the war started and stayed abroad, while 34% said they were positive, and 14% said they were negative.