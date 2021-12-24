Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Survey: Majority of Ukrainians support joining EU, NATO

by Anastasiia Lapatina December 24, 2021 7:22 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba hold a press conference on Nov. 15, 2021. (NATO)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A majority of Ukrainians would vote for joining the European Union and NATO if the referendum took place in the upcoming week, according to a Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) survey published on Dec. 24.

The poll showed that 67% of surveyed Ukrainians would support joining the EU, while nearly 22% would vote against it.

Just over 59% of surveyed Ukrainians would vote for Ukraine to join NATO. At the same time, 28% would oppose that.

The survey results confirm Ukraine's aspiration to integrate with the EU and NATO, despite Russia's attempts to influence the course. On Dec. 17, Moscow suggested agreements with the West that would prevent Ukraine from ever joining NATO, as well as de facto reinstate Russia's exclusive influence in Eastern Europe.

According to the survey, the vast majority of residents in the west and center of the country support both EU and NATO accession, the press release says. In Ukraine’s south and east support for Euro-Atlantic integration is lower.

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology surveyed 1,203 adult Ukrainians in mid-December.

Two pie charts show the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology that asked Ukrainians whether they support Ukraine’s accession to EU and NATO. The poll results were published on Dec. 24, 2021.

According to a similar survey conducted in November-December by Razumkov Center, there is a big difference in political leaning between the west and east of Ukraine.

Two pie charts, with data from a survey conducted by Razumkov Center, show support for Ukraine’s accession to EU and NATO depending on the region – east, south, center, and west of Ukraine. The poll was published on Dec. 24, 2021.

Over 79% of Ukrainians in the west support EU accession, with 77% supporting joining NATO as well. In the east, however, only 35% and 30% of people support joining the EU and NATO, respectively.

Almost 60% of citizens in the central region support joining the EU, and 49% support joining NATO. Lastly, 41% of southerners support EU accession, and only 31% support Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO.

Anastasiia Lapatina
Anastasiia Lapatina
Reporter
Anastasiia Lapatina is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent.
