Survey: 41,4% of respondents think Hungary could make territorial claims against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

As many as 41,4% of Ukrainians believe Hungary could make territorial claims against Ukraine, according to an exclusive survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in February.

The survey has been ordered by the Institute for Central European Strategy and obtained by the Kyiv Independent.

The poll attempts to assess which countries may make territorial claims similar to Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Ukrainian territories.

The survey also revealed that 12,1% of the respondents think that Poland could announce a territorial claim too.

A total of 16,3% think that Romania could make a territorial claim against Ukraine, and only 8,1% assume this could concern Slovakia.

The study was conducted using random mobile phone numbers, and 2,002 respondents living in different regions of Ukraine were surveyed.

The study did not include residents of territories that were occupied by Russia before the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukrainian citizens who went abroad after Feb. 24, 2022 were not included in the survey either.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly criticized the EU sanctions against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, saying that they failed to significantly weaken Russia and are allegedly destroying the European economy instead.

Additionally, Hungary has been blocking aid to Ukraine and repeatedly declined to send military assistance to Kyiv.