Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Donald Trump, Elections, US
Edit post

Supreme Court rules Trump cannot be removed from Colorado ballot

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 4, 2024 6:20 PM 2 min read
Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally on Dec. 17, 2023. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The state of Colorado cannot remove former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on March 4.

The highest court in Colorado ruled in December that Trump should be removed from the ballot in the state, basing their decision on the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment's ban on insurrectionists.

The 14th Amendment is from the Civil War era and says officials can't run for office if they "engaged in insurrection," a phrase used to describe Confederate leaders and soldiers, but has only been applied twice in the 20th century and does not mention the presidency.

Trump's team said they would contest the decision and file an appeal with the Supreme Court.

Colorado is considered a blue state that Democratic Party candidates have won consistently in the 21st century. All seven judges serving on the Colorado Supreme Court received their appointment from Democratic Party state governors.

A similar decision was made in Maine on Dec. 29, when the election chief disqualified Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot. Trump's team similarly said they would contest the decision in court.

Primaries will be held in 15 states on March 5 in what is known in the U.S. as "Super Tuesday." Trump is expected to further cement his status as the front-runner in the campaign to become the Republican candidate for the presidency.

Zelensky: Trump will be ‘against Americans’ if he supports Russia over Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that former U.S. President Donald Trump does not really understand Russian President Vladimir Putin because the U.S. has never directly fought Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.