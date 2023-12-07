Yermak, Umerov, Stefanchuk meet with top US security officials in DC

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian delegation led by Presidential Office Head Andrii Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Verkhovna Rada Chair Ruslan Stefanchuk met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 6, Yermak reported via Telegram.

The officials met as part of the U.S.-Ukraine Defense Industrial Base Conference, which aims to enhance collaboration and production between U.S. and Ukrainian defense companies and increase overall weapons production. The conference took place Dec. 5-6 in Washington.

The meeting with Sullivan included Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova and Yermak's adviser, Daria Zarivna.

According to Yermak, the officials discussed the situation on the front lines, defense needs, and the necessity of a Ukrainian victory.

Yermak thanked the U.S. for its support and for initiating the conference.

The summit is a continuation of the Defense Industries Forum held in September. President Volodymyr Zelensky invited American defense companies to work with Ukraine in creating a mutually beneficial partnership.

The Ukrainian delegation also met with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III on Dec. 6.

"Together with our allies and partners, I am confident that we have all the pieces that we need to help our Ukrainian friends sustain their fight for their sovereignty over the long haul," Austin said.