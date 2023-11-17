US and Ukraine to attend joint defense industry conference in December

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States and Ukraine will attend a joint defense industry meeting in December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in an address on Nov. 17.

"In December of this year, a special conference involving Ukrainian and American industries, government officials, and other state actors will take place – everyone involved in organizing our defense," Zelensky stated.

The event will reportedly be a continuation of the Defense Industries Forum that took place in September. This upcoming will take place in Washington.

Zelensky also emphasized that the U.S. and Ukraine are continuing to work together on joint arms production.

"During my visit to Washington, President Biden and I agreed on specific steps we can take together. This will undoubtedly strengthen both Americans and Ukrainians, as well as our partners. Joint production always enhances capabilities."

Ukraine's first-ever international forum for defense industries took place in September and was attended by 252 companies from over 30 countries spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Australia.

Following the meeting, President Zelensky confirmed the creation of an international alliance between defense industries that will work together to build capacities to defend against outside aggression.











