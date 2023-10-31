Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Study: Ukrainian language dominance is growing on social media

by Lance Luo October 31, 2023 3:24 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian schoolchildren in Kyiv celebrate the start of the new academic year on Sept. 4, 2023. (Oleksii Chumachenko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian language has taken a decisive lead over Russian on Ukrainian social media networks, a  new study by the Content Analysis Center reveals.

The study compared posts from October 2023 to posts in 2022 and 2020.

“Western social networks such as Facebook, X, and Instagram highlight the growth of the Ukrainian language. Yes, more than 90% of posts on Instagram are now written in the official language," the study said.

According to the study's findings, 75-80% of posts on Facebook are written in Ukrainian, up from 65-70% last year. Earlier analysis from October 2020 found that only 15-25% of posts were in Ukrainian.  

While Ukrainian was made the country's only official language following independence in 1991, Russian remained widely spoken throughout the eastern and southern regions.

"Obviously, the tendency to increase the share of the Ukrainian language will continue, although perhaps at a more modest pace," the study said.

"The key news is that YouTube has shown radical progress over the last year... The share of the Ukrainian language in TikTok also doubled: if earlier the ratio was 1 to 2 in favor of the Russian language, now it is 2 to 1 in favor of the national language."

The study was conducted from September 20 to October 20 and included parts of occupied Ukraine.

Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.